Citizen TV’s LULU HASSAN sets sights on this political seat in 2027 elections! (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Citizen TV’s Swahili News anchor, Lulu Hassan, is keen on trading the newsroom for the uncharted waters of politics.

According to well-placed sources, Lulu is eyeing the Mvita Parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2027 elections.

The award-winning news anchor is said to be quietly but strategically building momentum through a series of empowerment forums in Mvita, signaling her serious intent to oust current ODM MP Machele Mahmoud Soud.

The celebrated media personality joins a growing list of media figures making the leap into elective politics, following in the footsteps of Jalango, Sabina Chege and Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Though Lulu has yet to publicly reveal the political party she intends to run under, word on the ground suggests she’s already a strong favorite.

Her charisma, public influence, and grassroots engagement are setting the stage for a potentially historic win.

