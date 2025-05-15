Madness on the Road! Van driver caught on camera performing reckless stunts with youths dangling from windows during a roadtrip (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked outrage and concern after it showed a private van driver performing dangerous stunts on a busy road while a group of young passengers hung precariously from the vehicle's windows.

The footage, believed to have been recorded during a weekend road trip, shows the driver swerving and accelerating erratically, with several youths hanging from the vehicle’s windows cheering.

None of them appeared to be wearing seat belts or taking any safety precautions.

Netizens have condemned the behavior as "reckless," "irresponsible," and "a tragedy waiting to happen," with many demanding that traffic authorities take immediate action.

“This is not just a traffic violation, it's a complete disregard for life. One wrong move and someone could have been killed,” an X user wrote, calling for stricter enforcement of transport laws, especially for private and hired vehicles used by youths during road trips.

Watch the video.

Madness on the Road! Van driver caught on camera performing reckless stunts with youths dangling from windows during a roadtrip pic.twitter.com/mq0mNc6lq1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST