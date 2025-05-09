TRIZAH vanishes after collecting millions amid claims she had reunited with KARANGU - The woman who rescued her from her abusive marriage left in the dark







Friday, May 9, 2025 - Tata Essy, the woman who rescued Karangu Muraya’s estranged wife, Trizah, from her abusive marriage in February this year has written a long statement, claiming that she doesn’t know her current whereabouts.

Essy has been hosting Trizah at her house in Mwiki and helped her build her brand.

She left her house on Wednesday this week and cut communication, amid claims she had reunited with Karangu.

Read her full statement below.

As you all know I received a very disturbing call on the night of 14th February 2025 concerning Triza Mamake Muraya.

As a long time friend and a mum to her, I rushed to save her and our journey together began.

I did all I could to save and empower her since I knew all about her struggles with grief over her marriage for many years. I sheltered her under my roof “ the famous Bedsitter” unconditionally.

My aim was to see her win therefore I choose to stand with her through thick and thin.

You, our fans came out in large numbers to support her to where she is now.

It has been a tough journey but I have endured and stood firm amidst all insults and accusations.

Note, I am not a home wrecker neither am I an opportunist.

I have been supporting triza wholeheartedly without expecting anything in return.

We have been agreeing on certain things and we have also been disagreeing on others.

I have walked her to a journey of being a brand by herself and it has been a success.

Now ladies and gentlemen this is where I experienced a turn of events.

After her event at Blue Springs hotel, we agreed that she is going to move out of my house so that she will have a chance to go rent a house and live well with her kids.

We have been holding many meetings with highly respected people in our country that I will not mention here.

Our aim has been to look for a permanent solution for Triza and the wellbeing of her kids since I had promised her that I will be with her till the end.

Now, as of Wednesday, two days ago, Triza has not been in my house and am not aware of her whereabouts.

She has not communicated to me and I don’t know where she is.

That’s a decision she made since their bond with her husband has grown stronger.

If anything was to happen to her, just know that she is no longer under my roof and I wont be responsible for anything.

Dear triza. I have done what the Lord commissioned me to do in your life.

Through you, God started a ministry in me of helping and saving those that are suffering in life.

I won’t regret the work that I have done for you.

I won’t recall the insults and accusations that I had to endure in this journey with you but I will thank God for using me to save you.

My mission was to build you again with holding nothing.

Now that you are well physically, emotionally, spiritually and financially, I wish you all the best in your life but I will caution you to be careful not to fall back to the life that you had.

As I sign out, mine is to thank you all for supporting this noble task.

You came to me as a broken and hurt woman and now you go as a strong, changed and a healed woman.

May the good lord guide and protect you.

In case of anything am just a phone call away. All the best my daughter.

To you my fans and supporters, this is not a goodbye to the noble task that is ahead of me of saving others people.

I will continue to save and help anyone who is in need without asking anything in return. See you soon. Thank you all and have a blessed day.

