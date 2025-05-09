TRIZAH vanishes after collecting millions amid claims she had reunited with KARANGU - The woman who rescued her from her abusive marriage left in the dark

Friday, May 9, 2025 - Tata Essy, the woman who rescued Karangu Muraya’s estranged wife, Trizah, from her abusive marriage in February this year has written a long statement, claiming that she doesn’t know her current whereabouts.
Essy has been hosting Trizah at her house in Mwiki and
helped her build her brand.
She left her house on Wednesday this week and cut
communication, amid claims she had reunited with Karangu.
Read her full statement below.
As you all know I received a very disturbing call on the night
of 14th February 2025 concerning Triza Mamake Muraya.
As a long time friend and a mum to her, I rushed to save her and
our journey together began.
I did all I could to save and empower her since I knew all about
her struggles with grief over her marriage for many years. I sheltered her
under my roof “ the famous Bedsitter” unconditionally.
My aim was to see her win therefore I choose to stand with her
through thick and thin.
You, our fans came out in large numbers to support her to where
she is now.
It has been a tough journey but I have endured and stood firm
amidst all insults and accusations.
Note, I am not a home wrecker neither am I an opportunist.
I have been supporting triza wholeheartedly without expecting
anything in return.
We have been agreeing on certain things and we have also been
disagreeing on others.
I have walked her to a journey of being a brand by herself and
it has been a success.
Now ladies and gentlemen this is where I experienced a turn of
events.
After her event at Blue Springs hotel, we agreed that she is
going to move out of my house so that she will have a chance to go rent a house
and live well with her kids.
We have been holding many meetings with highly respected people
in our country that I will not mention here.
Our aim has been to look for a permanent solution for Triza and
the wellbeing of her kids since I had promised her that I will be with her till
the end.
Now, as of Wednesday, two days ago, Triza has not been in my
house and am not aware of her whereabouts.
She has not communicated to me and I don’t know where she is.
That’s a decision she made since their bond with her husband has
grown stronger.
If anything was to happen to her, just know that she is no
longer under my roof and I wont be responsible for anything.
Dear triza. I have done what the Lord commissioned me to do in
your life.
Through you, God started a ministry in me of helping and saving
those that are suffering in life.
I won’t regret the work that I have done for you.
I won’t recall the insults and accusations that I had to endure
in this journey with you but I will thank God for using me to save you.
My mission was to build you again with holding nothing.
Now that you are well physically, emotionally, spiritually and financially,
I wish you all the best in your life but I will caution you to be careful not
to fall back to the life that you had.
As I sign out, mine is to thank you all for supporting this
noble task.
You came to me as a broken and hurt woman and now you go as a strong,
changed and a healed woman.
May the good lord guide and protect you.
In case of anything am just a phone call away. All the best my
daughter.
To you my fans and supporters, this is not a goodbye to the
noble task that is ahead of me of saving others people.
I will continue to save and help anyone who is in need without asking anything in return. See you soon. Thank you all and have a blessed day.
