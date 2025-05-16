This hilarious TikTok remix of RUTO dancing to GACHAGUA’s “One Term” speech has left netizens in stitches - Kenyans are ungovernable (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - A creative TikToker has gone viral after brilliantly editing past footage of President William Ruto dancing and pairing it with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s now-viral “sema one term” speech.

The result is a hilarious, satirical masterpiece that’s taking social media by storm.

Gachagua’s fiery call urges Kenyans to vote out Ruto in the 2027 elections, potentially making him the first one-term President in Kenya’s history.

The phrase “one term” is rapidly gaining traction online and on the ground, signaling growing discontent among sections of the electorate.

As the clip continues to trend, it adds a comedic twist to serious political undertones - one that may pose a real PR challenge for Ruto as 2027 draws closer.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST