





Friday, May 30, 2025 - A video capturing Sarah Mtalii goofing around with her new flame, who also happens to be her lawyer, has sparked widespread buzz on social media.

In the trending clip, the pair can be seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company as they dance to music during a road trip.

The public display of affection has left online users in awe, with many praising Sarah for finding peace and joy following her highly publicized breakup.

Sarah announced her divorce from Simon Kabu in December last year, officially dropping his name and citing irreconcilable differences.

Their troubled marriage had been marred by allegations of infidelity and physical abuse.

Watch the video of the prominent businesswoman and her new lover.

She found peace!! VIDEO of SARAH MTALII goofing around with her lawyer-turned-lover after dumping SIMON KABU leaves netizens in awe pic.twitter.com/Gzwx1O3VVJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2025

