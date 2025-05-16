Popular KIKUYU musician’s son found dead, two months after he went missing under mysterious circumstances - He also lost his daughter barely two years ago







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Veteran Kikuyu musician and businessman Peter Kigia wa Esther is mourning the death of his son, who went missing on March 18th, 2025 under mysterious circumstances.

The body of Kigia’s son, Ken Kirehu, was discovered a few days ago in Gatanga, around the Kigio area.

The grieving father, who is among the founders of Kikuyu Benga music, shared a heartbreaking message on Facebook, questioning why anyone would hurt his child and expressed his pain.

‘’Kigio people, did I ever do anything wrong to you? Why did anyone do this to me? God knows everything,’’ he wrote.

Sadly, Kigia also lost his daughter two years ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST