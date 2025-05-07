PHOTO of the gun believed to have been used to kill MP WERE and boots worn by the assassin as detectives raid a house in Chokaa







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have uncovered key evidence believed to be linked to the assassination of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, during a raid on a residence in Chokaa, Nairobi.

Among the items recovered were a firearm and a pair of boots, which investigators suspect were used by the assassin in the fatal attack.

The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding MP Were's death.

Below is a statement by DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST