





Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - A new survey has revealed that women find bald men incredibly attractive, ranking the clean-shaven head second only to a muscular physique.

Commissioned by dating site Illicit Encounters, the study asked 2,000 women what physical traits they find most appealing in men.

While swelling muscles came first (42%), a bald head wasn’t far behind, earning admiration from 40% of the respondents.

Blue eyes, beards, and even hairy chests followed, but it was the shine on top that caught serious attention.

Jessica Leoni, spokesperson for the site, explained:

“Bald men are among the good looking chaps out there.”

“Attractiveness is in the eye of the beholder, and it’s clear many women love a man who embraces his natural look.”

Psychologists suggest baldness signals maturity, honesty, and confidence, all traits women associate with strength and social dominance.

It seems the lack of hair adds presence, not takes away.

One convert, Tom Simons, 45, says embracing baldness changed his life:

“At first, I was horrified. I wore hats and even considered a wig.

“But a female friend told me to ‘be bald and proud.’ I did—and I’ve never looked back.

“I actually get hit on more now!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST