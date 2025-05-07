Kenyan LADY shares VIDEO showing the mess some Gen Zs left in her Airbnb along Mirema Drive - ‘It looks like a dumpsite” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - A Kenya Airbnb host has stirred reactions on social media after sharing the aftermath of renting her unit to Gen Z guests.

In the video, the apartment is trashed, from a messy living room and kitchen to a balcony littered with cans and cheap liquor bottles, resembling a dumpsite.

Despite the chaos, the host remained calm, calling it part of her daily hustle.

She later posted a follow-up clip after spending over two hours cleaning, cheekily inviting new guests to “come mess it again.”

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers admitting that even worse scenes are common in short-term rentals.

Watch the video and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST