Monday, April 7, 2025 - A viral video of a young couple having a good time in a packed club has sent social media into a frenzy.
With music blaring and partygoers watching, the carefree duo
locked lips without a hint of shame.
Their bold display of affection has sparked hilarious
reactions online.
Some netizens joked that “this is what happens when ovulation meets alcohol,”
Viral VIDEO of a young couple making out in a club sparks hilarious reactions - ‘Pombe na Ovulation’ pic.twitter.com/SR6oX31ery— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025
