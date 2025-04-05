Trending VIDEO of a young man getting mushy with his granny mzungu lover sparks reactions (WATCH)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - A young man has left netizens talking and others cursing him after posting a video having fun with his elderly white lover, who is old enough to be his grandmother.

The couple shamelessly got mushy and paraded their PDAs online, despite their huge age difference.

In the trending video, the woman is seen seated on her lover’s lap as they swap saliva.

The dreadlocked ‘Ben 10’ makes the granny reminisce her teenage days by pampering her with love as she enjoys her sunset years.

Is this true love, or is the young man just escaping poverty?

Watch the video.

Trending VIDEO of a young man getting mushy with his granny mzungu lover sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/E9kt53s4Qk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2025

