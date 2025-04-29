SHOCK as it emerges that DAMA uses dark powers to boost her business and no longer sees eye to eye with her family members, including her brother and parents







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - In a shocking exposé, there is gossip that Dama, the thriving city businesswoman and founder of Dama Mobile Spares, reportedly uses dark powers to boost her business, which has expanded in major towns in the country.

According to Bishop Kiengei’s confidant, Wanja Nyarari, Dama’s once-close relationship with her parents and brother has taken a significant blow, with the rift reportedly growing deeper in recent months.

She recently had a bitter fallout with her brother, who is also her business partner, after he refused to use the dark powers.

Dama’s brother, Bonnie, is a church adherent and a member of Bishop Kiengei’s church.

Bonnie started his own mobile spare parts shops after falling out with Dama.

“You hate your own brother because he refused to participate in your dirty spiritual dealings of getting powers for business to thrive,” Wanja revealed

“You wanted to bind him, control him, and when you realized he was slipping away, you said openly, “I will finish him “you act like a small goddess,” she added.

Wanja further revealed that when Dama was launching her new shop in Nakuru a few weeks ago, her parents refused to turn up, forcing her to invite her aunt to cover the shame.

“Your entire family has distanced themselves from you, including your own parents. Remember Nakuru? You even had to invite your aunt to cover your shame when you were hiding certain truths, your biological parents don’t support your evil deeds they are tired of your disrespect “it’s my way or the highway” she further claimed.

Below is a screenshot of Wanja Nyarari’s explosive facebook post exposing the flamboyant businesswoman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST