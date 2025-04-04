Panic as a young LADY from Mombasa goes missing days before her wedding - She sent a distressing message to her boyfriend before her phone went off (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 4, 2025 - A family is looking for their daughter who went missing under mysterious circumstances days before her wedding.

The missing lady, identified as Joy Ngina, was last seen on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, when she met her boyfriend to plan for their much-anticipated wedding.

After the meeting, she didn’t return home.

She sent a text message to her boyfriend, saying her life was in danger, before her phone went off.

Joy’s disappearance has left her parents and siblings devastated as they anxiously await any updates on her whereabouts.

Friends and relatives have been sharing her photo on social media, hoping to find her safe and sound.

The Kenyan DAILY POST