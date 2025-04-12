Takataka Wewe!! Uproar as Pastor NG’ANG’A slaps and insults a church member for sleeping when he was delivering a sermon (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Controversial city pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Church, has once again sparked outrage after he was captured on camera slapping a church member who fell asleep during a sermon.

The viral video shows the preacher walking off the pulpit, slapping the man twice, and ordering him to the back.

He then turned his anger to a woman who was sitting next to the sleeping congregant.

"Why are you letting him sleep?" he asked.

The woman said she did not notice the man sleeping as she was concentrating on the sermon.

Kenyans online reacted sharply, with many calling the act disrespectful and questioning why people still attend his church.

Watch the video.

Takataka Wewe!! Uproar as Pastor NG’ANG’A slaps and insults a church member for sleeping when he was delivering a sermon pic.twitter.com/K5Lm5YychR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 12, 2025

