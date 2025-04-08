Drama as a drunk Kenyan LADY prevents her boyfriend’s baby mama from getting child support (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Drama unfolded after a drunk lady confronted her boyfriend’s baby mama and tried to prevent her from getting child support, leading to a fight.

The disgruntled baby mama was forced to go to her baby daddy’s rented house to demand child support, only to encounter hostility from his intoxicated girlfriend.

In the video, the two ladies are seen engaging in a fistfight after a heated argument.

"Halipi (He is not paying)'' the drunk lady was heard telling her boyfriend's baby mama.

The baby daddy was just relaxing in the house as the two ladies fought.

Watch the video.

Drama as a drunk Kenyan LADY prevents her boyfriend’s baby mama from getting child support pic.twitter.com/7wgJteG1OJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 8, 2025

