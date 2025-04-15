Newly-sworn in Meru Governor gives a slay queen who was accused of stealing a Ksh 3.2 million Range Rover from her employer a top county job - She is only 31 (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Joy Karwitha has been nominated as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands by newly-sworn-in Meru Governor Reverend Isaac Mutuma.

Joy made headlines in 2023 after she faced charges of stealing a Range Rover Evoque valued at Sh 3.2 million from her employer.

During the proceedings before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Ms Dolphine Alego, it was revealed that she allegedly stole the high-end vehicle on September 30, 2023, from Crescent Business Center within Nairobi County.

She denied the charges, and her defense lawyer sought lenient bond terms, citing her responsibilities as a mother.

She has landed the top county job despite having a criminal record.

The Kenyan DAILY POST