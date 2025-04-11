‘Echoes of Violence’ - Hilarious skit depicting RUTO and Mama RACHEL on a casual date leaves Kenyans in stitches! (VIDEO)

Friday, April 11, 2025 - A hilarious skit imagining President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto on a casual date at a city restaurant has left netizens in stitches.
The viral clip features a lookalike ‘Ruto’ actor confidently
walking into the restaurant, flanked by a woman who bears a striking
resemblance to Mama Rachel.
Greeted with presidential flair by restaurant staff, the
skit perfectly captures Ruto’s signature mannerisms, down to his walk and
speech patterns, making it pure comedy gold.
Things take a funny twist when ‘Ruto’ gets a call from his
son George, complaining about his matatu being impounded.
Unbothered, ‘Ruto’ brushes him off, saying he’s now an adult
and must handle his issues.
The witty punchlines and brilliant acting have left netizens
thoroughly entertained!
Huku nje mko hadi na Rachel wenu wa ukweli 🤣— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) April 11, 2025
Echoes of fayolense 🤦😁 pic.twitter.com/KPN9PsgRi8
