‘Echoes of Violence’ - Hilarious skit depicting RUTO and Mama RACHEL on a casual date leaves Kenyans in stitches! (VIDEO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - A hilarious skit imagining President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto on a casual date at a city restaurant has left netizens in stitches.

The viral clip features a lookalike ‘Ruto’ actor confidently walking into the restaurant, flanked by a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Mama Rachel.

Greeted with presidential flair by restaurant staff, the skit perfectly captures Ruto’s signature mannerisms, down to his walk and speech patterns, making it pure comedy gold.

Things take a funny twist when ‘Ruto’ gets a call from his son George, complaining about his matatu being impounded.

Unbothered, ‘Ruto’ brushes him off, saying he’s now an adult and must handle his issues.

The witty punchlines and brilliant acting have left netizens thoroughly entertained!

Watch the video below.

Huku nje mko hadi na Rachel wenu wa ukweli 🤣

Echoes of fayolense 🤦😁 pic.twitter.com/KPN9PsgRi8 — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) April 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST