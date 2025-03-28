Watch the moment a staff member at a bank was confronted by his boss after reporting to work while drunk (VIDEO)

Friday, March 28, 2025 - A staff member at a local bank was confronted by his boss after reporting to work while drunk and ordered to leave the office.
In the video, the drunk man, who is struggling with
alcoholism, is seen being asked by the boss why he reported to work while
intoxicated.
The boss notes that he hadn’t changed his clothes, an
indication that he didn’t sleep at home.
“Why are you drunk? Go home, rest, and come back when you
are sober,” the boss is heard saying and orders the rogue man to get out of the
office.
He walks away, staggering, and appears unbothered.
He goes to the kitchen instead of going home as ordered by
his boss.
“Don’t go to the kitchen. You are going to disturb those
people. Just go home. This is total madness,” the boss laments as he records a
video.
The defiant young man is seen walking into the kitchen to
prepare coffee before the video ends.
It is not clear what disciplinary action was taken against
him by the management.
Watch the moment a staff member at a bank was confronted by his boss after reporting to work while drunk
