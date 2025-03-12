The moment a man almost attacked Ugandan dictator and RUTO’s friend, President YOWERI MUSEVENI, at a public function (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - There was a security breach after a young man tried to attack Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at a public function, prompting his hawk-eyed security team consisting of elite police officers to swing into action.

The man ran towards the podium where the aging dictator was seated but he was overpowered by the President’s security team and subdued, before being whisked away.

Museveni appeared relaxed as the dramatic incident unfolded.

Watch the video.

The moment a man almost attacked Ugandan dictator and RUTO’s friend, President YOWERI MUSEVENI, at a public function pic.twitter.com/c18GM37Wt9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 12, 2025

