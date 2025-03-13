Was President RUTO wearing a Bulletproof Vest in Eastleigh? This aerial shot has left Kenyans talking (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s visit to Eastleigh on Monday, March 10th, has left netizens talking after a video surfaced online showing what many believe to be a bulletproof vest under his shirt.
After launching projects in Kamukunji, Ruto addressed a
crowd amid tight security.
GSU officers and plainclothes security personnel flanked his
vehicle, scanning the crowd for potential threats.
However, hawk-eyed Kenyans were more focused on his attire -
a sky-blue shirt that seemed to conceal something bulky underneath and
speculation is rife.
Was the president wearing a bulletproof vest?
Watch the video and reactions from netizens below and be the judge.
