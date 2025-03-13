Was President RUTO wearing a Bulletproof Vest in Eastleigh? This aerial shot has left Kenyans talking (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s visit to Eastleigh on Monday, March 10th, has left netizens talking after a video surfaced online showing what many believe to be a bulletproof vest under his shirt.

After launching projects in Kamukunji, Ruto addressed a crowd amid tight security.

GSU officers and plainclothes security personnel flanked his vehicle, scanning the crowd for potential threats.

However, hawk-eyed Kenyans were more focused on his attire - a sky-blue shirt that seemed to conceal something bulky underneath and speculation is rife.

Was the president wearing a bulletproof vest?

Watch the video and reactions from netizens below and be the judge.



