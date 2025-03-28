KIKUYU man hilariously recounts what his KALENJIN girlfriend did to him while they were having ‘fun’ - Fear Kalenjin women!







Friday, March 28, 2025 - A Kenyan X user recently had social media buzzing after sharing a hilarious yet fascinating experience with his Kalenjin girlfriend.

The guy had stated on X that he was planning to travel to Eldoret to spend quality time with his Kalenjin girlfriend.





However, things took an unexpected turn when he found himself struggling to keep up with her energy.

Just when he thought he was done, she reached under the bed and pulled out a bottle of mursik - the beloved Kalenjin fermented milk - and handed it to him, insisting it would boost his energy and they continued with the marathon.

Well, it seems Kalenjin ladies are not only long distance runners on the track.

Check out his viral post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST