KIKUYU man hilariously recounts what his KALENJIN girlfriend did to him while they were having ‘fun’ - Fear Kalenjin women!

Friday, March 28, 2025 - A Kenyan X user recently had social media buzzing after sharing a hilarious yet fascinating experience with his Kalenjin girlfriend.
The guy had stated on X that he was planning to travel to Eldoret to spend quality time with his Kalenjin girlfriend.
However, things took an unexpected turn when he found
himself struggling to keep up with her energy.
Just when he thought he was done, she reached under the bed
and pulled out a bottle of mursik - the beloved Kalenjin fermented milk -
and handed it to him, insisting it would boost his energy and they continued
with the marathon.
Well, it seems Kalenjin ladies are not only long distance
runners on the track.
Check out his viral post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments