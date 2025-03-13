How a cunning KIKUYU woman orchestrated a scheme to defraud 5 Kenyan businessmen over Sh22.4 million - She is a serial fraudster







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Detectives from Nairobi Regional Headquarters have presented for prosecution two suspects, Teresia Wanjiku Boru and Hosea Munge Mbugu, who are believed to have orchestrated a scheme that defrauded five Kenyan businessmen over Sh22.4 million.

The intricate con unfolded in January 2024, when Hosea Munge lured the unsuspecting businessmen operating in City Market with an irresistible business proposition.

He claimed that Teresia Wanjiku had secured a lucrative tender with the World Food Program to supply edible oil to Kakuma Refugee Camp.

With promises of immense profits, Munge persuaded the victims to invest their hard-earned money into the fake venture.

In an effort to lend credibility to their ploy, the fraudsters even brought the businessmen to Eldoret, where they met two individuals masquerading as World Food Program officials.

They signed a fabricated agreement, sealed the deal, and handed over their funds only to watch the fraudsters vanish into thin air, severing all communication and leaving the victims in despair.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of our detectives, who through forensic-led intelligence pursued the culprits, catching up with Teresia Wanjiku in Narumoru and Hosea Munge in Nairobi.

The pair was arraigned in court, where Wanjiku was denied bond due to an outstanding warrant for her failure to appear in a previous court case.

Meanwhile, her accomplice, Munge, was granted bond of Sh900,000 with a similar surety or a cash bail option of Sh400,000.

