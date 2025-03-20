RAILA ODINGA Jr. shares PHOTO from State House as he mocks Kenyans who wanted to send his father to Bondo







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Raila Odinga Jr. had a special moment as he visited State House, Nairobi, during the state visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

The royal couple arrived in Kenya on March 17th for a four-day tour aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties.

Hosted by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, the event brought together distinguished guests, including Raila Jr., who later took to social media to share glimpses of the experience.

However, his cheeky ‘Bondo’ caption on one of the photos left netizens talking.

Many had predicted that the opposition leader would retire to his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, after losing the 2022 presidential elections to Ruto.

However, Raila has remained a key political player, thanks to his recent pact with President Ruto, which has allowed him to influence national affairs within a broad-based government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST