A Kikuyu woman suspected to be a notorious narcotics trafficker arrested after detectives raided her rented house in Mwiki and recovered sacks of bhang (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - A team of detectives drawn from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Operations Action Team have arrested three notorious traffickers and seized a substantial cache of cannabis sativa.

Acting on intelligence, the team descended on a rented house in Maji Mazuri, Mwiki, where they apprehended the primary suspect, 38-year-old Serah Wambui Nyaguthi.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of 67 bales and five sacks of cannabis sativa meticulously concealed within the house.

Further interrogation of Nyaguthi yielded crucial information, leading to the arrest of two additional suspects, 43-year-old Miriam Omwoso Aywa and 32-year-old Moses Karanja.

The trio was escorted to Muthaiga Police Station, while the confiscated drugs were taken to DCI headquarters for safe custody as exhibits.

In a separate operation, police officers in Embakasi apprehended three suspects, Sam Muthoka Musembi, Peter David Mumo, and Dorris Rashma Mutil, in possession of 181 rolls of bhang and 10 kilograms of unprocessed bhang.

The suspects are currently being held at Embakasi Police Station, where they are undergoing processing before their upcoming court appearance.

