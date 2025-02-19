Woman claims her life is in danger after she exposed ABSA Bank Nyali branch manager SERAH MUTHUI for being a homewrecker - She has received death threats

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - A middle-aged woman has alleged that she has received life-threatening messages and calls from individuals believed to be close associates of Absa Bank employee Serah Muthui.
Elizabeth Kinyanjui, who shared her concerns through a
recorded audio message to journalists, has also made a written complaint over
the matter and is set to present it to the police.
"I have received several threatening calls from unknown
people who are making my life uncomfortable," she wrote.
She attributes the threats to a complaint letter she
submitted to Absa Bank on 14 February 2025 regarding an employee, Serah Muthui.
"I want to make it known that my life is now in danger
and that if anything happens to me, my family, or close associates, Serah
Muthui should be held responsible," she stated.
Absa Bank, through its Chief Executive Officer and Managing
Director, confirmed receiving the complaint from Elizabeth.
The letter, submitted on 14 February 2025, contains several
allegations against Muthui, who works at the bank’s Nyali branch.
Elizabeth notified the bank's management about the distress
Muthui has allegedly caused to the children of Elias Kariuki Kavwangi, whom she
is reportedly dating.
Elizabeth, who is Kariuki’s wife’s aunt and a close
relative, claims the wife feels abandoned after Muthui became involved with her
husband.
“We learned about Serah after Kariuki’s children raised
concerns about her frequent visits to their marital home in Shanzu, at Tsavo
Street opposite Club Volume,” the letter states.
She further alleges that Muthui would deliberately leave her
car (KDC 004B) at the residence and use Kariuki’s vehicle (KBJ 977Y), a red
Mitsubishi, to go out partying, while the children were left unattended.
The family, according to the complaint, first became aware
of Muthui’s Absa Bank connections when her presence at the home became regular.
“As a family, we even suspect that Serah has used unknown
means to manipulate Mzee Kariuki, who is 55 years old,” the letter adds.
There are also concerns that Muthui has allegedly introduced
Kariuki to illegal dealings, including suspected money laundering, making him
increasingly elusive.
"Kariuki, who hails from Gicheche sub-location in Embu
East, has never been involved in such matters before. His wife, who is often
away for work, is deeply troubled by his behaviour," the complaint states.
The family also alleges that Muthui left behind her
identification card on one occasion, which allowed them to discover more
details about her personal life.
"One day, the boys even found her ID, which she had
left behind when she wanted Kariuki to get her a number plate from Miritini.
They later realised she is a grown woman with two children and should respect
other people’s marriages," the letter adds.
Elizabeth further claims that Kariuki’s children once went
through their father’s phone and found inappropriate material.
She is now calling on the bank to intervene and prevent
Muthui from associating the family with any scandals linked to the bank’s
alleged anomalies.
Muthui has also separately been accused of involvement in
corrupt dealings, money laundering, and interfering with marital homes.
A social media user recently made similar accusations
against her, tagging Absa Bank.
"Hello Absa Kenya, I am reporting this without any
contradiction that your employee Ms Serah Muthui, who works at the Nyali
branch, is destroying matrimonial homes," Johntez Githungumi posted.
Muthui’s relationship with Kariuki has also been linked to the murder of a middle-aged man in what was reported as a love triangle dispute.
