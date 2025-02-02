Heavily intoxicated Kenyan man beaten up by a LADY after he reportedly refused to pay her after “fun” (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment a heavily intoxicated man was assaulted by a lady in public after he reportedly refused to pay her after “fun”.

He picked up the lady in a nightclub and booked a room, where they spent the night.

However, he refused to pay her for the services rendered, leading to an altercation.

In the video, the lady is seen confronting the man before knocking him to the ground.

He was so drunk that he couldn’t defend himself.

Watch the video.

Heavily intoxicated Kenyan man beaten up by a LADY after he reportedly refused to pay her after “fun” pic.twitter.com/adc6MjACav — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST