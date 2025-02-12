PHOTOs of Mpesa thugs cornered by an irate mob in Kirinyaga County and their car torched down - They were rescued by the police







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Four suspected fraudsters were rescued by police on Tuesday afternoon in Kerugoya town, Kirinyaga County, after an irate mob attacked them during an attempted robbery at an M-Pesa shop.

The suspects, who were cornered by residents, were saved from mob justice and rushed to the hospital under police guard.

Their getaway vehicle was set ablaze by the crowd.

Law enforcement officers intervened swiftly to prevent further violence and are now processing the case.



The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.