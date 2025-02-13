PHOTO!! WETANGULA’s Kikuyu wife, ANN WACHEKE, loves boxing - He once sought refuge at a police station after she beat him up







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula’s wife, Ann Wacheke, came into the limelight in 2018 after he filed a complaint against her at the Lang’ata Police Station, accusing her of beating him up.

Anna physically assaulted Wetangula at their Karen home after he confronted her for engaging in an extra-marital affair with a Congolese man based in Nairobi.

Kenyans on social media turned Wetangula into a subject of online ridicule after it emerged that he was being battered by his wife.

A rare photo of Ann, who is rarely seen in public, has emerged.

She seems to be a boxing fanatic.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST