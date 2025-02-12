Ni vizuri alikuacha! Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO embarrasses a bitter woman who accused her ‘useless’ husband of abandoning her and kids (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - A distressed woman seeking divine intervention at Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Prayer Center got more than she bargained for when the tough-talking preacher unapologetically told her she deserves her suffering!

In a viral video, the woman lamented about her husband abandoning her and their children, forcing her to struggle alone, even paying school fees single-handedly.

But when Pastor Ezekiel probed why she refused to follow her husband to the village, she snapped, insisting there are no jobs there.

Her fiery response didn’t sit well with the pastor, who called her out for being confrontational.

He boldly suggested that her husband likely left to escape her “chaotic” ways.

The congregation was left in shock as Ezekiel dismissed her complaints, implying she may have driven her husband away!

Was the pastor too harsh?

Watch the video below.

Ni vizuri alikuacha! Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO embarrasses a bitter woman who accused her ‘useless’ husband of abandoning her and kids pic.twitter.com/Vl16tUN9SU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 12, 2025

