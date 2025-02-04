





Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Comedian Eric Omondi’s former manager, Isindu, is broke and struggling after he fell into depression, leading to mental health challenges.

Isindu was captured on camera loitering in Kibera slums while shabbily dressed and carrying a sack.

Reports indicate that he is currently homeless and depends on well-wishers to get food as his mental health deteriorates.

Isindu was managing Eric Omondi before they fell out.

He had also released a gospel urban song dubbed Ubabi, which caused ripples in the gospel music industry.

Isindu had also ventured into comedy and content creation besides managing Eric Omondi’s career before things went south.

Kenyans on social media are pleading with Eric Omondi to come to the rescue of his former manager, although they had a bitter fallout.

After Isindu parted ways with the popular comedian, he appeared in interviews with Youtubers to tarnish his name.

Watch this heartbreaking video of Isindu loitering in Kibera slums as depression takes a toll on him.

SHOCK as it emerges that ERIC OMONDI’s former manager ISINDU is mentally unstable and homeless - He was spotted loitering in Kibera Slums (Heartbreaking VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/E94qgLijPO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 4, 2025

Photos of Isindu before things went south.

