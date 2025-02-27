MARTHA KARUA speaks on possibility of working with RAILA ODINGA again ahead of the 2027 elections







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Martha Karua has expressed her willingness to work with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2027 General Elections but has ruled out serving as a running mate.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Karua emphasized her commitment to collaborating with Kenyan leaders to transform the country while maintaining that she will not take up a deputy position.

"Am I ready to work with Raila Odinga again? Yes, but not backing him - perhaps him backing me," she stated.

"I am ready to work not just with Raila but with any Kenyan committed to transforming this country for the benefit of all."

When asked if she would consider being Raila’s running mate again, Karua firmly declined.

“I have said I am not ready to be a running mate.”

“I can support someone, but I won’t run as a deputy,” she asserted.

She maintained the same stance when questioned about deputising Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Karua recently called on opposition leaders to unite behind a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027, expressing confidence that a coalition could defeat him.

As the leader of the newly rebranded People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Karua remains one of Ruto’s fiercest critics, actively working to ensure he serves only one term.

