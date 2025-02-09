Late former Tanzanian President MAGUFULI’s daughter pays courtesy call to RAILA ODINGA to wish him well ahead of AUC elections (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Jessica Magufuli, daughter of the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli, has extended her support to former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson elections.

In a courtesy visit, Jessica conveyed her best wishes to Raila as he campaigns to succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki, whose term ends next year.

The election for the new AUC chairperson will take place at the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 15th and 16th.

Before that, AU Commissioners will be elected on February 12th and 13th.

To clinch the seat, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority from the 55 AU member states, translating to at least 33 votes.

Raila remains optimistic about his chances, emphasizing his extensive engagement with African leaders.

“We have toured the entire continent, meeting heads of state and sharing our vision. My agenda is ‘Africa for Africa,’ and I am confident I will be elected AUC chairperson,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST