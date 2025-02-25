KIKUYU man who serves in the US military arrested after killing his wife - He shot her multiple times (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - A 42-year-old Kenyan man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife at Killeen in the United States of America.

Police report that the suspect identified as John Gitau Mwangi, who serves in the US military, was located on Fort Cavazos after officers got a warrant for him during their investigation.

Officers had been called to the 3300 block of Lakecrest Drive Friday evening at 7: 15 p.m. on a welfare check call.

On arrival, they found a 37-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:29 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

Police said two children were located inside the residence and apparently were unaware of what had happened.

The children were safe.

The couple is believed to have had a domestic dispute before the murder incident.

Mwangi is being held without bond on a murder charge.

