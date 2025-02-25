KIKUYU man who serves in the US military arrested after killing his wife - He shot her multiple times (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - A 42-year-old Kenyan man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife at Killeen in the United States of America.
Police report that the suspect
identified as John Gitau Mwangi, who serves in the US military, was located on
Fort Cavazos after officers got a warrant for him during their investigation.
Officers had been called to the
3300 block of Lakecrest Drive Friday evening at 7: 15 p.m. on a welfare check
call.
On arrival, they found a
37-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was pronounced dead at the
scene at 9:29 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.
Police said two children were
located inside the residence and apparently were unaware of what had happened.
The children were safe.
The couple is believed to have had
a domestic dispute before the murder incident.
Mwangi is being held without bond on a murder charge.
