Blow to KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH as High Court declares WETANGULA’s ruling on National Assembly Majority unconstitutional







Friday, February 7, 2025 - The High Court has nullified National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s decision to declare Kenya Kwanza as the Majority Coalition, terming it unconstitutional.

In a landmark judgment delivered on Wednesday, the court ruled that Wetang’ula overstepped his authority by recognizing 14 MPs elected under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party as members of Kenya Kwanza. The judges found that this decision violated the Constitution, the Political Parties Act, and legal provisions governing coalition agreements.

The court ruled that Wetang’ula had no authority to override official records without presenting valid coalition agreements.

Wetang’ula’s ruling, issued on October 6, 2022, controversially tilted the balance of power in the National Assembly, granting Kenya Kwanza 179 MPs and designating Azimio la Umoja as the Minority with 157 MPs.

The Speaker argued that lawmakers from UDM, PAA, MCCP, and MDG had publicly distanced themselves from Azimio, effectively making them part of Kenya Kwanza.

However, the court emphasized that coalition agreements are legally binding and can only be altered through proper legal channels overseen by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The ruling now throws the National Assembly’s leadership into uncertainty, including the positions of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.

Attention now shifts to Speaker Wetang’ula, who must clarify how Parliament will proceed in light of the court’s decision.

Below are some of the reactions from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST