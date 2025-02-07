Blow to KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH as High Court declares WETANGULA’s ruling on National Assembly Majority unconstitutional

Friday, February 7,
2025 - The High Court has nullified National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetang’ula’s decision to declare Kenya Kwanza as the Majority Coalition,
terming it unconstitutional.
In a landmark judgment delivered on Wednesday, the court
ruled that Wetang’ula overstepped his authority by recognizing 14 MPs elected
under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party as members of Kenya Kwanza.
The judges found that this decision violated the Constitution, the Political
Parties Act, and legal provisions governing coalition agreements.
The court ruled that Wetang’ula had no authority to override
official records without presenting valid coalition agreements.
Wetang’ula’s ruling, issued on October 6, 2022,
controversially tilted the balance of power in the National Assembly, granting
Kenya Kwanza 179 MPs and designating Azimio la Umoja as the Minority with 157
MPs.
The Speaker argued that lawmakers from UDM, PAA, MCCP, and
MDG had publicly distanced themselves from Azimio, effectively making them part
of Kenya Kwanza.
However, the court emphasized that coalition agreements are
legally binding and can only be altered through proper legal channels overseen
by the Registrar of Political Parties.
The ruling now throws the National Assembly’s leadership
into uncertainty, including the positions of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah
and Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.
Attention now shifts to Speaker Wetang’ula, who must clarify
how Parliament will proceed in light of the court’s decision.
Below are some of the reactions from Kenyans.
