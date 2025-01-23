WILFRIED ZAHA completes shock loan move from Galatasaray to join Charlotte FC







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Former Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha has completed a loan move from Turkish giants Galatasaray to join Charlotte FC on loan until January 2026

Zaha was on loan with Lyon having joined from Galatasaray last summer but has struggled for game time in France, having made just six appearances this season, five of them off the bench.

The 32-year-old will occupy a Designated Player spot and international roster slot on the club's 2025 roster, a rule that allows MLS franchises to sign up to three players that would exceed a club's normal salary cap.

The rule enables teams to compete for star players in the international football market.

Regarding Zaha's sensational move, Charlotte's General Manager Zoran Krneta said: 'Wilfred is a world-class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator.

‘His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfred can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.’

'He provides valuable versatility in the attacking areas of the pitch and adds that little bit of magic to our front line that can help us win more games.

'We are delighted to add a player of Wilfred's pedigree and experience to our squad, and we're excited to welcome him to Charlotte.'

Zaha spent nine years with Crystal Palace, initially joining on loan in 2014 from Man United, before permanently signing in 2015.