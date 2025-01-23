Borussia Dortmund sack NURI SAHIN after only seven months in charge

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - German club, Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Nuri Sahin after only seven months in charge.
The former Dortmund and Real Madrid midfielder was
relieved of his duties after his side's 2-1 defeat by Bologna on Tuesday night,
reports claim.
According to Sky Germany and Bild, Sahin was sacked on
Tuesday night, with the team and coaching staff informed of the decision at the
Dortmund team hotel in Bologna.
In a club statement, Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken
said: 'We value Nuri Sahin and his work very much, we hoped for a long-term
collaboration and until the end, we had hoped that we could achieve a sporting
turnaround together.
'After four defeats in a row, due to only one win in the
last nine games and currently tenth in the Bundesliga table, we have
unfortunately lost faith in being able to achieve our sporting goals in the
current constellation. This decision hurts me personally, but it was
unavoidable after the game in Bologna.'
