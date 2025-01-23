Borussia Dortmund sack NURI SAHIN after only seven months in charge







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - German club, Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Nuri Sahin after only seven months in charge.

The former Dortmund and Real Madrid midfielder was relieved of his duties after his side's 2-1 defeat by Bologna on Tuesday night, reports claim.

According to Sky Germany and Bild, Sahin was sacked on Tuesday night, with the team and coaching staff informed of the decision at the Dortmund team hotel in Bologna.

In a club statement, Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken said: 'We value Nuri Sahin and his work very much, we hoped for a long-term collaboration and until the end, we had hoped that we could achieve a sporting turnaround together.

'After four defeats in a row, due to only one win in the last nine games and currently tenth in the Bundesliga table, we have unfortunately lost faith in being able to achieve our sporting goals in the current constellation. This decision hurts me personally, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna.'

