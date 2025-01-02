We were never consulted – GACHAGUA’s ally KARUNGO THANG’WA dismisses RAILA’s AUC Chairmanship bid





Thursday, January 2, 2025 – Kiambu Senator and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally, Karungo Thang’wa, has questioned the process behind Raila Odinga’s nomination as Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship

In a statement, Thang’wa claimed there was no public participation in Raila’s decision to pursue the AUC Chairmanship.

Thang’wa underscored the importance of transparency and public participation in matters of such significance.

“To select Kenyans to represent us at the Olympics, we hold playoffs to identify the best. To select players for the Harambee Stars, we also conduct playoffs to choose the finest.

"To select Kenyans to represent us in the EALA Parliament, there is voting,” he explained.

Thang’wa further questioned the criteria used to select Raila as the country’s candidate for the AUC Chairmanship

“The big question is: as a country, how did we arrive at sending Raila Odinga to vie for the AU Chairmanship? Was there any public participation, playoffs, or consultations? How exactly did we decide?” he added.

Raila announced his candidacy for the AUC Chairperson position in February 2024.

The election to succeed the current Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is scheduled for February 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.