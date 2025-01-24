Reality dawns on CJ MARTHA KOOME as MURKOMEN withdraws her security detail despite helping RUTO to ‘rig’ out RAILA in 2022 – Look!





Friday, January 24, 2025 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is a woman under siege. This is after President William Ruto’s government withdrew her security detail, leaving her exposed.

In a letter addressed to Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja yesterday, Koome expressed concerns over the withdrawal of her security detail, highlighting the constitutional implications of such an act.

She described the move as a threat to judicial independence.

Koome warned that the withdrawal of security could destabilize the balance of power within Kenya’s governance framework.

"The withdrawal of this security detail is an egregious affront to the principle of separation of powers. It destabilizes the delicate balance upon which democratic governance is founded, where each arm of government operates independently while respecting the autonomy of others.

"Such an action not only weakens public trust in state institutions but also sets a perilous precedent, suggesting that key constitutional offices can be undermined through external pressure or retaliation," the letter added.

She further expressed concern over the weakened capacity of the Judiciary Police Unit, taking issue with the withdrawal of a significant number of officers.

As a result, Koome urged the National Police Service to restore her security detail, noting that it is crucial for reaffirming the Judiciary's independence.

It was not immediately established why Koome’s security detail had been withdrawn without even a warning; considering that she was one of the people who helped Ruto to become President in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.