VIDEO of Mining CS HASSAN JOHO goofing around with a slay queen during an official function in Kakamega as Kenyans question the quality of CSs in RUTO’s Cabinet.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Mining, Blue Economy And Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho was the chief guest at an aquaculture event held in Kakamega County, where he was spotted goofing around with a slay queen.

The lady was over the moon as she took selfie videos with the flamboyant Cabinet Secretary, whose appetite for ladies is well-known.

This comes even as Kenyans question the quality of Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s Government.

Kenyans have been comparing Cabinet Secretaries in the current regime with those who were in the previous regimes.

Cabinet Secretaries in the previous regimes rarely engaged in social media stunts.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.