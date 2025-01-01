Video of an anti-riot police officer living in deplorable conditions even as he is deployed to unleash terror on Kenyan youths! Anaishi Kama Mnyama (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 1, 2025 - An anti-riot police officer is being trolled after he posted a video in his mabati house after a long day of engaging youthful protesters in running battles on Monday when young Kenyans took to the streets to protest against abductions of government critics.

The officer lives in deplorable conditions, even as he maims his fellow citizens.

He sleeps on a worn-out mattress and is forced to share the little space with his colleagues in the police force.

Asamoh, a renowned social media personality, shared the video on his X account and wrote, “They are misused then come to sleep inside these metal boxes,”

They are misused then come to sleep inside these metal boxes pic.twitter.com/1wlUlkoDTy — Rein (@Asamoh_) December 31, 2024

