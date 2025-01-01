‘I cannot dine with a man who is abducting young people,” – Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA rejects RUTO’s dinner invitation at Kisii State Lodge.





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka declined an invitation from President William Ruto to attend a New Year celebration at Kisii State Lodge on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on Tuesday, Onyonka explained that he declined the invitation because there is nothing to celebrate, as many young Kenyans have been abducted by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

He stated that 2024 ended on a sombre note, marked by families grappling with disappearances, abductions, corruption, and violations of citizens’ rights.

"It is sad to remember our past. It means Kenya is returning to factory settings indeed history repeats itself," Onyonka's statement read in part.

The outspoken senator said he declined the president’s invitation due to the aforementioned issues

Onyonka's move comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are protesting over rising cases of abductions in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST