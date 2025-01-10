UK Government asks the hard questions as it demands answers from RUTO over abductions after the release of 5 victims – Look!





Friday, January 10, 2025 - The United Kingdom is also demanding answers from President William Ruto’s administration over the recent spate of abductions.

In a statement yesterday, British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan urged Ruto and his government to conduct swift and transparent investigations into the recent disappearances of youthful Kenyans.

The Ambassador expressed approval for the release of the five Kenyans who were found alive on January 6 after their mysterious disappearances.

However, he maintained that Kenya’s decision to address these abductions would demonstrate the country's commitment to upholding fundamental rights.

According to the British representative, it would also boost the country's position on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which Kenya leads.

“We welcome the release of 5 Kenyans on 6 January, following their disappearance. Swift and transparent investigations into reported abductions will demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to fundamental rights,” Neil Wigan commented.

