SIFUNA: RUTO will be a one-term President even if he forms a coalition with RAILA ODINGA’s ODM in the 2027 elections.





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna has stated that President William Ruto has failed Kenyans and will make history as the first one-term president in 2027.

During an interview on Citizen TV on Thursday, Sifuna named several leaders, including Tiaty MP William Kamket, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and veteran trade unionist COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, as potential liabilities to Ruto's political future.

Sifuna addressed Kamket's recent remarks, which he dismissed as out-of-touch and reminiscent of a bygone era when leaders ruled through fear and intimidation.

The Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General argued that the Kenyan electorate is now more aware of its constitutional rights and less susceptible to coercion.

"Kamket should be told it will not happen; this is not 1980. This is not the generation that they used to sell fear to. The Kenyan of today is a Kenyan who understands the constitution; their rights. They know for a fact that you cannot impose yourself on Kenyans," Sifuna stated.

He further criticized some of Ruto’s close allies, describing them as court jesters who have failed to offer sound advice, thus exacerbating the president's woes.

"So, unfortunately for him, he is surrounded by people who have decided that they have to tear him down.

"They're going to take him down. If there's anybody to be blamed for the one-time presidency of Ruto, it will be Kamket, Oscar Sudi, and the likes who are surrounding him there, giving him bad advice, including my Uncle Atwoli," Sifuna quipped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.