Former Aldai MP CORNELLY SEREM unveils his lavish village residence - He is swimming in money after RUTO gave him a lucrative government job (PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 1, 2025 - Former Aldai MP Cornelly Serem hosted a colorful ceremony to celebrate his birthday, wedding anniversary, and the unveiling of his new multi-million-shilling residence in Kapseret.

Serem, the Chairperson of the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), invited family, friends, and fellow politicians to the ceremony.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was among the invited guests.

Taking to social media, Sudi wrote, “I was honoured to join my friend former Aldai MP and the Chairperson of the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Cornelly Serem and family as he celebrated his birthday, a silver wedding anniversary, and, unveiling of his residence at Chepkatet in Kapseret.

"It was a truly inspiring sight, a testament to the fruits of a lifetime of dedicated service and unwavering hard work”.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.