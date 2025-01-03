South African policewoman allegedly killed by her boyfriend







Friday, January 03, 2025 - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced the burial arrangement for a female cop who was killed by her boyfriend.

Constable Ramaabele Sophy Mothapo was fatally shot by John Manyaba on Christmas Eve in Pretoria.

The incident occurred at the policewoman’s place of residence in Lotus Gardens, west of Pretoria.

It was gathered that the suspect (boyfriend) fled the scene using the victim's vehicle and headed to Limpopo province where he was later apprehended.





Isaac Mahamba spokesperson for the Tshwane Metro Police Department in a statement on Friday, January 3, said that Mothapo would be laid to rest on Saturday in the Hweleshaneng Village in Limpopo.

The police constable who would have turned 40 in March, started her career with Tshwane Metro Police Department on December 1, 2013, as a student Constable.

Mahamba said she was appointed as a Constable on December 1, 2015.

"At the time of her passing, she was reporting to Tactical Unit rendering her service to the department, the City of Tshwane and the community at large," he said.





"The TMPD stands in solidarity during this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of our departed colleague as they navigate through this profound loss."

Mahamba said the suspect was expected to appear in court on December 30, however, the matter was transferred to Pretoria.

The matter is expected to be heard on Friday, January 3, where the suspect faces a charge of murder.

Police in Limpopo said 11 people were killed during a three-day period.

They believe most of the murders were domestic-related.