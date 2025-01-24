‘Septic tank killer’ SARAH WAIRIMU COHEN rearrested over the murder of TOB COHEN in 2019





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Police officers have rearrested murder suspect Sarah Wairimu Cohen over the murder of her husband Tob Cohen in 2019.

Tob Cohen, a Dutch national, was found dead in a septic tank inside his home in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

In a statement on Thursday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated that it had received new evidence that heavily implicated Sarah in the murder of her husband, Tob Cohen.

This follows the conclusion of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

The ODPP stated that with the new evidential material, it was convinced that the Kenyan woman was actively involved in the murder of her husband.

"Overwhelming evidence shows she murdered her husband, namely Tob Chichou Cohen on the night of 19th and 20th July 2019 at Lower Kabete Area, within Nairobi County...Upon independent and thorough review of the new material, the DPP is satisfied that Wairimu was involved in the death of Tob Cohen," the ODPP said.

With the conclusion of the probe, the ODPP said it had successfully applied for the termination of the inquest into Cohen's murder.

