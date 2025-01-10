Please, leave us alone! Governor KAHIGA urges RUTO to give Mount Kenya residents time to heal after GACHAGUA’s impeachment.





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Nyeri County Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has urged President William Ruto to give Mt Kenya residents time to heal following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The county boss, who has been a vocal defender of Gachagua, said Mt Kenya residents needed more time to heal following Mr Gachagua’s removal from office.

Kahiga told Ruto that it is too early to send politicians in the region to try and win back support.

“When they kicked our son (Gachagua) out of the government they celebrated but we were very devastated.

"We were in great pain and this is not the right time to send emissaries to try and woo us back.

"After the loss we became disoriented and they should give us time to heal. Please leave us alone,” Kahiga said.

The latest attempt to win back Mt Kenya region was the dramatic entry of former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga into Nyeri on New Year’s Eve where he addressed hundreds of youth and urged them to support President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.