No hawking in the CBD as Governor SAKAJA chases away hawkers and bans them from setting foot in the city

Friday, January 10, 2025 – Nairobi hawkers have suffered a severe blow after Governor Johnson Sakaja banned hawking in the Central Business District (CBD).
In a notice, Sakaja imposed
a ban on hawking along walkways within the CBD.
Furthermore, hawkers were warned
against engaging in business along main streets and roads, which the county
government insists are meant for pedestrians and not for trading.
Sakaja specifically listed Moi
Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenneth Matiba Road, Latema Road, Ronald Ngala
Street, Mfangano Street, Hakati Road, and River Road as areas that are
off-limits to hawkers.
However, it is not all gloom for
the traders, as the county government further stated in the notice that hawking
would be allowed on designated backstreets and lanes from Monday to Saturday.
The designated backstreets are
located along the road from Tom Mboya Street to Kirinyaga Road.
"The general public is
asked to take note that anyone contravening this notice will be prosecuted
under Nairobi City County Government law," the notice read.
Notably, the notice serves as
the latest effort by the Nairobi County government to mitigate congestion
within the Nairobi CBD, according to Governor Sakaja.
Previous efforts to
relocate traders from the CBD to the Kangundo Road market sparked
outrage and public protests.
Sakaja has particularly been
critical of hawkers who sell their wares on the refurbished walkways that were
recently constructed by his county government.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
