ICHUNG’WAH claims there have been no abductions in Kenya and states that those who claim to have been abducted are hiding in Airbnbs with their girlfriends.

Thursday, January 2, 2025 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has dismissed claims of abductions in the country.
Speaking on Wednesday, Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government under President William Ruto has no business abducting young people.
The outspoken MP argued that if
the government intends to pursue critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration
online, there is no need for abductions, as the Misuse of Computers and
Cybercrimes Act 2018 provides a legal framework for arrests and charges.
"We want to challenge the
DCI, the issue of people insulting others on social media. There is a law. And
the government of Kenya has no business abducting anyone on the basis of what
they say on social media," Ichung'wah said.
He further claimed that some
individuals reportedly abducted are actually hiding in Airbnbs with their
lovers.
"I have seen others
going to lock themselves inside Airbnbs with their girlfriends. They hide there
for three days so that people can say that they have been abducted,"
Ichung’wah added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
