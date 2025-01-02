ICHUNG’WAH claims there have been no abductions in Kenya and states that those who claim to have been abducted are hiding in Airbnbs with their girlfriends.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has dismissed claims of abductions in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government under President William Ruto has no business abducting young people.

The outspoken MP argued that if the government intends to pursue critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration online, there is no need for abductions, as the Misuse of Computers and Cybercrimes Act 2018 provides a legal framework for arrests and charges.

"We want to challenge the DCI, the issue of people insulting others on social media. There is a law. And the government of Kenya has no business abducting anyone on the basis of what they say on social media," Ichung'wah said.

He further claimed that some individuals reportedly abducted are actually hiding in Airbnbs with their lovers.

"I have seen others going to lock themselves inside Airbnbs with their girlfriends. They hide there for three days so that people can say that they have been abducted," Ichung’wah added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST