Price of condoms skyrocket to all time high in Zimbabwe as TRUMP cuts off HIV funding for developing countries







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Zimbabwe is grappling with a worsening public health crisis as condom prices soar to unprecedented levels in retail shops across the country.

A recent survey by iHarare revealed that the cheapest option, Protector Plus, now costs nearly $1.50 per packet, while Fantasy condoms are priced at $3.20, and the internationally recognized Carex brand costs $3.30.

The surge in prices has been linked to the halt in USAID funding, a consequence of an executive order signed by former US President Donald Trump. The directive cut foreign aid funding, including USAID’s support for Zimbabwe, which previously accounted for 98% of the country’s condom supply—both for sale and free distribution. Local brands like PSH’s Protector Plus, which were sold on a cost-recovery basis, have been particularly affected by this funding gap.

To illustrate the impact, condom prices have risen sharply in just one year. In January 2024, two packets of Protector Plus condoms could be bought for $1. Today, a single packet costs 150% more, making condoms unaffordable for many Zimbabweans.

Last year, Population Solutions for Health (PSH) called on the government to remove value-added tax (VAT) and import duties on condoms to address rising prices. However, no action has been taken, and the suspension of USAID funding has further exacerbated the issue.

The price hike poses significant risks to public health, particularly in Zimbabwe’s battle against HIV/AIDS. With condoms becoming increasingly inaccessible, the country faces a heightened risk of HIV transmission and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

This is especially concerning given Zimbabwe’s status as one of the countries with the highest HIV prevalence rates globally.